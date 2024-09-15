Pakistan fails to secure medals at South Asian Junior Athletics Championship

LAHORE - Pakistani athletes delivered a lackluster performance at the South Asian Junior Athletics Championship, held in Chennai, India, where all 12 participants failed to win a single medal. Despite 90 medals being up for grabs, Pakistan ended the event empty-handed, marking a disappointing outing for the national contingent.India dominated the championship, amassing a total of 48 medals, including 21 gold, 22 silver, and 5 bronze. Sri Lanka followed in second place with 9 gold, 9 silver, and 17 bronze medals. Bangladesh secured third with three bronze medals, while the Maldives and Nepal took home 2 and 1 medals, respectively. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s athletes struggled to leave a mark, finishing without any podium finishes.Concerns have been raised about the selection process for both the athletes and the coaching staff. The sources suggest favoritism played a role in the appointment of officials for the India tour. Figures such as Iqbal Akhtar, Miss Abida, and Saif Afridi were chosen as coaches and team officials, despite lacking significant qualifications for these positions.This decision raised eyebrows, particularly given the exclusion of experienced coaches like Asghar Gul, Rafiq Ahmed, and Seemi Zaidi, who had actively trained the junior athletes at the Islamabad training camp. The camp, supported by the PSB, was intended to prepare the athletes for the championship, but the trainers were left behind during the final team selection. It is worth noting that the PSB allocated a substantial budget of Rs. 93 million to the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) over the last two years. Despite these resources, no scrutiny was applied to the criteria used in selecting both the athletes and the support staff.