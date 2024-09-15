Pakistan Maritime sector has huge potential, says IMO Secretary General

KARACHI - The three-day International Maritime Sustainability Exhibition and Conference - IMSEC 2024 Pakistan, under the them of, ‘Navigating the Future: Safety First’ concluded with an aim at further tapping the potential of Pakistan’s maritime sector thourgh partnerships and investments fecilitaton, at a local hotel here on Saturday. The IMSEC 2024 was organized by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to highlight and address the maritime issues to further boost the sector. Different sessions were held to discuss and put shed on the technicalities of the maritime sector during the conference. While addressing the IMSEC 2024 and brieifing the media persons, the Secretary General of International Maritime Organization (IMO) Arsenio Dominguez said that Pakistan maritime sector had huge potential. He said, ‘I have been fully involved in the conference.’ Dominguez said that IMO had many plans and it was translating those into action. He said that IMO had started projects.Replying to a question, he said that IMO was working on maritime sector, martine environment, safety and partnerships as well projects.

Replying to another question on efforts of IMO for the modernization of maritime sector, he said that IMO was working on digitalization and had taken a few steps in this regard.

He said that the modernization could not be done in one go and needed time, that could be done in phases.

Answering a question on impacts of climate change on sea, he said that the IMo had taken measures to cope with the emerging challenge of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships.

To a question regarding negative effects of world conflicts and wars on sea trade, he said that the geopolitical situation did have effects on the maritime sector.

On the occasion, Additional Secretary of the Maritime Affairs Ministry Umar Zafar Shaikh thanked IMO Secretary General, other guests and the organizers of the IMSEC 2024 during vote of thanks on behalf of the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh.

Earlier, the Secretary General of International Maritime Organization (IMO) Arsenio Dominguez distributed momentos among the speakers.