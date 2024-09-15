Parliament's special committee to discuss amendments and reforms today

Parliament’s special committee on constitutional amendments and judicial reforms will convene today at 2 pm, chaired by PPP’s Syed Khursheed Shah. The session will focus on reviewing suggestions for constitutional and judicial reforms, with a draft on judicial reforms possibly being presented.

The meeting aims to build consensus between the government and opposition for the approval of the proposed amendments and reforms. The session was originally set for 10 am but was rescheduled to 2 pm to allow additional time for key discussions.

Additionally, the National Assembly and Senate are scheduled to meet at 4 pm to table the constitutional package and amendments. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a pre-session meeting to seek cabinet approval for the amendments. The ruling coalition had postponed the bill by one day on Saturday due to the absence of two MNAs.