PFF election schedule adjusted

LAHORE - The provincial and territorial elections of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) will be held on September 19 and 20, 2024. The dates have been slightly readjusted to observe Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) on Sep 17.The elections will see the participation of the winning District Football Association (DFA) candidates from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).The elections for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir will be conducted on Sep 19 while Punjab, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan are scheduled for Sep20.The election cycle began with the publication of the preliminary voting list on Aug 28. The candidates submitted their nomination papers by Aug 30, and the initial list of candidates was made public on Sep 3, 2024.The appeal window remained open until Sep 8, allowing candidates to raise concerns or challenges. The final list of candidates will be released on Sep 16, 2024.