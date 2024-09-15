PM seeks support of MNAs to pass key bill today

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that an important constitutional amendment package is likely to be tabled before National Assembly on Sunday (today) and sought complete presence of all members of the ruling party PML- N and allies in the House.

He was addressing a banquet, he hosted in honour of Parliamentarians here.

PM Sharif took parliamentarians into confidence on need to introduce this amendment package before National Assembly. Deputy PM Ishaq Dar shared the procedure before parliamentarians and said bin the first step it would be introduced before cabinet meeting on Sunday and after approval it would be introduced before national assembly on same day.

The PM requested MPs from ruling alliance as well as allied parties specially to ensure their presence in both national assembly and senate on Sunday and vote to ensure passage of the amendment package.

Addressing the parliamentarians, he said Pakistan now no longer can afford instability and therefore all political elements should play their role in bringing stability in the country. “ We have to boycott those powers which are creating political instability in the country and move forward”, PM said.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday highlighting the importance of legislative efforts in the national and public interest, said that Parliament was the supreme institution of the country.

He underscored that the sanctity of Parliament must always be upheld, adding that national issues should only be resolved through Parliament.

The prime minister said the incumbent government had steered the country away from the risk of default and towards stability.

“Political stability is crucial for ensuring economic stability and advancing the country on the path of development,” he added.

He pointed out that the anti-state elements made every effort for the country to default. He said there were attempts to drag constitutional institutions and non-political figures into politics and make them a party.

“The Charter of Democracy was signed under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif and the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto that permanently blocked the path for unconstitutional actions,” the prime minister said.

He added that politics will continue, but the continuity of policies was crucial to save the country.

He highlighted that the country was making significant progress before 2018 under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, however a well-planned conspiracy was executed to remove him from the political landscape.

“This conspiracy proved to be very expensive for Pakistan and its people as within the next three years, an incompetent government brought the country at the verge of default,” he added.

The prime minister said “when Allah Almighty entrusted us with the responsibility of pulling Pakistan out of economic quagmire, all political parties sacrificed their politics to save the country”.

He expressed his satisfaction that today the country’s economy was stabilizing again due to the prudent policies of the government. He said inflation was gradually decreasing and the policy rates cut will boost business activities in the country, create new employment opportunities, and increase exports.

He said the increase in remittances reflected the trust of overseas Pakistanis in the government. However he said much more remained to be done for the country’s development. “Let us make a pledge today that we all will work tirelessly for the nation’s progress,” the prime minister said.

“I have complete faith that the sacrifices we all, including myself, are making for Pakistan’s economic security will not go in vain,” he added.

The dinner was attended by the federal ministers and members of parliament from Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Balochistan Awami Party, National Party and Pakistan Muslim League Zia.

Islamabad September 14: prime minister Shehbaz sharif has summoned special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss and approve the draft of the constitutional amendment package.

Notification for the federal cabinet meeting has been issued by the cabinet division on Saturday.

The meeting which would be held at the prime minister office would discuss the constitutional amendment package.

Federal law minister Azam Nazir tarar would brief the cabinet about the salient features of the package and would highlight the need for bringing it before parliament.

Prime minister Shehbaz sharif would also speak to the cabinet and would highlight objective for bringing it.

After getting approval for draft package from the cabinet law minister would introduce it before national Assembly session.

Its first time that a cabinet meeting has been summoned on Sunday by the prime minister Shehbaz sharif.