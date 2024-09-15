PQA chairman emphasises need for innovation to strengthen nation’s Maritime industry

KARACHI - The Chairman Port Qasim Authority Rear Admiral (R) Syed Hassan Nasir Shah on Saturday shared his insight on the evolving Maritime landscape of Pakistan and emphasized the need for innovation, sustainability global partnerships to strengthen the nation’s Maritime industries.Rear Admiral (R) Syed Hassan Nasir Shah HI(M) warmly welcomed all the participants of IMSEC-24 on its 3rd and concluding day and highlighted Pakistan’s growing role in the global Maritime industry and the importance of sustainable practices to ensure the future of the maritime trade.

The first session of day 3 of the International Maritime Sustainability Exhibition and Conference delved into Maritime trade and the significant role of Pakistan’s ports and harbours, followed by discussions on the essential contributions of Pakistan’s seafarers to the global Maritime industry.

An exclusive video regarding Pakistan’s dynamic world of Pakistan’s Maritime industry was played after the National Anthem. The video showcased the nation’s ports, harbours and vital role in global trade and sustainability. From the bustling Karachi Port to the strategic Gwadar Port witness how Pakistan is positioning itself as a key in Maritime innovation and green shipping.

The video also highlighted the rile of the unsung heroes, Pakistani Seafarers, and explored the latest advancements in oceanography, Maritime archaeology and Maritime safety.