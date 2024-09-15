President, PM reaffirm govt's commitment to democracy

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have reiterated firm and unwavering commitment to constitutionalism, democracy and rule of law.

In their messages on International Day of Democracy, they urged the need to strengthen democratic institutions, undertake essential reforms, and work collectively to consolidate democracy in Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari said emphasized that the resolution to the nation's contemporary challenges is in a vibrant and resilient democratic process.

Highlighting the potential of Artificial Intelligence, the President noted that AI could help enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public administration, while also providing data-driven insights that make the democratic process more accessible to voters.

He underscored the essential role of Pakistan's Parliament in safeguarding democracy, addressing public grievances, and formulating policies to ensure inclusivity.

In his message, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in message has reaffirmed his government's firm resolve to democracy as a fundamental value of human society.

He reiterated firm and unwavering commitment to constitutionalism, democracy, rule of law and human rights.

He said that adherence to these democratic values is our calling as a nation. On this day, let us continue our efforts to build a more inclusive, just, and equal world for all.

Shehbaz Sharif said together, we can strengthen the foundations of democracy and ensure that it serves as a beacon of hope and progress for future generations.