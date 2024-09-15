Sunday, September 15, 2024
PTI members to meet National Assembly Speaker on amendments

Web Desk
1:53 PM | September 15, 2024
A meeting has been scheduled today at 3 PM between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. The PTI members will use the meeting to voice their concerns regarding the proposed constitutional amendments.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar addressed the media outside Parliament House, noting that instructions were given to party parliamentarians during a meeting on September 2. He emphasized that a directive was issued advising members not to vote individually. A comprehensive file detailing parliamentary committee meetings and communications with Senate and National Assembly members has been submitted to the Speaker’s office.

Late last night, a PTI delegation, led by Barrister Gohar and including Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza, met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The delegation sought to persuade Fazlur Rehman not to support the constitutional amendments.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed his disagreement with the government’s proposals and has submitted his own suggestions. He indicated that he opposed extending the tenure of certain positions and is consulting with his legal team.

