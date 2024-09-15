Punjab govt announces reduction in court fees

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Saturday announced a reduction in the court fees infrasturcture. The Punjab government has reduced the court fees, fee foe certified copy and other court matters and after the signing by the Governor of Punjab, the Board of Revenue has issued a notification for this reduction. One-time court fee has been fixed at Rs.100 for a certified copy of an order or judgment from civil court, one-time court fee for a certified copy of an order or judgment from high court will be Rs.500. Meanwhile, court fee for a certified copy is Rs.10 per page instead of Rs.100. According to the notification, a one-time court fee of Rs 500 has been set for a revision application to the Board of Revenue and Commissioners under the Punjab Tenancy Act 1887. According to which, a one-time court fee of Rs 500 will be charged for a revision application in the High Court under CPC Section 15. Likewise, court fee has been reduced from Rs 100 to Rs 10 on application in Customs, Excise, Land Revenue, Civil Court cases with value less than Rs 10,000. Similarly, court fee on court revenue or rent application will be reduced from Rs.500 to Rs.10, and court fee on request for transfer of case to court or authority will be Rs.100 instead of Rs.500. The notification further read that court fee on case transfer request in High Court has been fixed at Rs.200, while court fee of Rs.10 will be charged on request for subpoena. According to the notification, the court fee for submission of affidavit or power of attorney in Civil, Criminal Court, Revenue Court is fixed at Rs.100. While court fee for filing affidavit in High Court or Board of Revenue will be reduced from Rs.500 to Rs.200. The court fee has been completely abolished on the lawyer’s letter, the court fee was reduced from Rs500 to Rs10 on the application for injunction. It is worth mentioning here that on the demand of lawyers’ community, a committee headed by Federal Law Minister Nazir Tarar made recommendations and sent them to the Punjab government, which were accepted. Lawyers across the country are paying tribute to the Punjab governments’ initiatives and this decision.