Punjab reports 35 new dengue cases in one day

Punjab has reported 35 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of cases in 2024 to 667.

Dengue is a rapidly spreading mosquito-borne viral disease, transmitted primarily by female Aedes mosquitoes, particularly Aedes aegypti, and to a lesser extent, Aedes albopictus.

In the past week, Punjab recorded 219 new dengue cases, with 17 of them emerging in the last 24 hours alone.

Authorities have been actively promoting public awareness about dengue prevention and have taken strict action against those violating dengue SOPs. Recently, the owner of a tyre shop was booked for the presence of dengue larvae during an outdoor surveillance operation.

Official sources reported that anti-dengue teams conducted inspections in Kabari Bazaar, where they discovered larvae in the tyre shop, leading to a case being registered against the owner, Amanullah.

Earlier, on June 23, the District Health Authority of Rawalpindi detected dengue larvae at 8,064 sites during surveillance carried out between January 1 and June 23, 2024.

Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, District Coordinator for Epidemics Prevention and Control, shared that 999 teams—comprising 788 indoor and 211 outdoor teams—are working across the district to monitor and control dengue larvae breeding.

He further detailed that larvae were found at 6,735 homes during indoor surveillance, while outdoor inspections revealed larvae at 1,361 sites.



