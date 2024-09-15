Root causes of ethnic turmoil

This is in reference to the article “The Baloch Question” (Aug 30). Balochistan has recently faced a deadly surge in violence, with multiple attacks across the province resulting in over 50 deaths, including 23 passengers in Musakhail. Sadly, this is not the first instance of ethnic violence leading to the tragic killing of innocent civilians. This brutal chain of ethnic strife began two decades ago and has now escalated to alarming levels. Unfortunately, such violence is not confined to Balochistan—it has spread across Pakistan.

There is no single cause for ethnic violence throughout Pakistan; rather, it is the result of a combination of historical grievances, socio-political marginalization, economic disparities, sectarian and religious differences, and external influences. Ethnic violence in our region is not a modern phenomenon—similar catastrophic events occurred in pre-partition India. Now, however, it is imperative to stop these brutal killings at any cost. The British colonial administration’s policy of “divide and rule” laid the foundation for divisions among ethnic groups, and these divisions persist to this day. Several organisations and separatist movements, such as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), are exploiting these divisions, diverting young minds towards insurgency.

It is now crucial for the state to act before this oppression reaches a massive scale, plunging the entire country into chaos. Addressing ethnic violence in Pakistan requires a multifaceted approach that includes political, economic, social, and cultural strategies. The country must promote equitable development, ensure fair political representation, reform the education system, uphold law and order, and strengthen social cohesion. This latest spate of ethnic violence must be the last in our history—Pakistan cannot afford further unrest.

KHURRAM JAMIL SAROHI ADVOCATE,

Shorkot.