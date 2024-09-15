Ruling coalition fires fresh salvo at Imran over provocative tweet

PPP chairman warns PTI founder of legal consequences for targeting sitting CJP, COAS n Bilawal calls Imran’s latest statement attack on democracy n Claims a big story about PTI’s fake narrative on Form-45, Form-47 will unfold soon. Defence minister says real face of PTI exposed n Info minister says Imran wanted to create anarchy in country.

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly in Saturday’s preceding witnessed fiery speeches by the government and the opposition members mainly over current political scenario in the country.

With the onset of the proceedings, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that if former Prime Minister Imran Khan made the recent statement accusing the Army Chief, he should face the constitutional consequences.

Taking the floor of the National Assembly, he said yesterday’s statement of PTI’s founder is an attack on every constitutional institute. He, however, proposed that the PTI should probe the matter whether it was a statement from the PTI founder or from anyone else.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PTI founder attempted to target the sitting the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief of the Army Staff. He said the PTI founder will have to face the consequences of his provocative statement. Bilawal also criticised attempts to politicise the appointment of the army chief. He said General Asim Munir as Director General of the ISI had exposed corruption linkages to the PTI founder. “Instead of acting on corruption, PTI founder had replaced the intelligence chief at the time,” he remarked.

About past political tense scenario, he said it was part of a broader conspiracy on the part of PTI. From rejection of no-trust motion to pushing for early polls before the army chief’s appointment all were the part of the conspiracy. He further said that there would be significant revelations about the propaganda surrounding Forms- 45 and Form-47.

The PP leader said that prisoner number 804 has attacked every constitutional institution to shine his politics and to seek relief from the courts. If the founder PTI has given this statement, then there will be legal consequences which he will have to bear. He went on to say, “These people [PTI] have been scheming around the Form-45 and Form-47. A big story about it is going to unfold soon. They won’t be able to face the nation when the evidence is revealed,” Bilawal said.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the real face of Pakistan Tehreek e-Insaf was exposed within 48 hours and proposed that the Special Committee set up by the Speaker National Assembly for restoring the prestige of Parliament, should be abolished. He said the PTI founder’s controversial tweet vitiated the entire political environment. He said PTI needs to investigate the tweet.

On point of order, he said that the founder of PTI cannot be freed from Ali Amin’s actions. Asif said that Bilawal Bhutto had made a proposal, as a result of which a committee was formed to make the parliamentary proceedings effective. “When I saw the atmosphere in the committee, I protested in this committee and walked out,” he said , adding that there was no justification left for this committee. “If May 9 was a false flag, why does the founder want to talk to the establishment now,” said Asif, adding that PTI’s founder’s tweet is spoiling the environment.

Commenting on the post shared on the X account by the PTI founder, Federal Interior Minister Attaullah Tarar said Imran was again turning to his previous practice of committing sedition. He was of the view that the PTI founder wanted to create anarchy in the country.

“The FIA would initiate an investigation against the PTI founder for inciting people, and questioning the country’s integrity,” he remarked .

Minister for Energy Musadik Malik has said the government intends to privatise all the loss-making State-Owned Enterprises, including the Pakistan Minerals Development Corporation, in a gradual manner.

Replying to a Calling Attention Notice, moved by Asad Qaisar and others, regarding the proposed privatization of the Pakistan Minerals Development Corporation, he said there are 2000 employees working in the PMDC and none of them is doing mining job. He, however, made it clear that it is the prerogative of the provinces either to continue or privatize their companies under their command.

PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said 250 million people of Pakistan are firmly standing behind our Chief Justice and the Chief of Army Staff. He said we will not let you make our institutions controversial. He said your politics of hatred and abuse is harming democracy. Those who spoke on the occasion include Gohar Ali Khan Syed Mustafa Kamal, Awais Haider Jakhar, Syed Ahad Ali Shah, Shazia Mari, Hanif Abbasi.

The House will now meet today at 11:30 a.m.