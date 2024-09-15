Saleema Imtiaz becomes first Pakistani woman on ICC umpiring panel

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the nomination of umpire Saleema Imtiaz to the ICC International Panel of Development Umpires, marking her as the first Pakistani female match official to achieve this status.

This nomination allows her to officiate in women’s bilateral international matches and ICC women’s events.

In a press release, the PCB highlighted Saleema's achievement, stating: “With her nomination to the ICC International Panel, Saleema Imtiaz not only breaks barriers but also sets an inspiring precedent for the next generation of female cricket professionals.”

At 52, Saleema began her umpiring career with the PCB Women’s Umpires Panel in 2008. Her extensive experience includes officiating at major events under the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), such as the 2022 and 2024 ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cups, the 2023 ACC Emerging Women’s Cup in Hong Kong, and the ACC Women’s Premier Cup 2024 in Kuala Lumpur.

Expressing her excitement, Saleema said, “I am beyond thrilled to join the ICC International Panel of Development Umpires. I owe immense gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board for the invaluable opportunities that paved the way for this achievement. The journey has been filled with hard work and personal sacrifices, but now, standing at the cusp of this new chapter, it all feels worth it.”

Saleema, who is the mother of Pakistan Women’s cricketer Kainat Imtiaz, sees this as a victory not just for herself but for all aspiring female cricketers and umpires in Pakistan. She added, “This isn’t just a win for me — it’s a win for every aspiring female cricketer and umpire in Pakistan. I hope my success motivates countless women who dream of making their mark in the sport.”

Her first on-field appointment as part of the ICC panel will be officiating the Pakistan-South Africa women’s T20I series in Multan, starting Monday. Nasir Hussain from the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires will partner with her, while Humairah Farah will serve as the third umpire and Muhammad Javed Malik from the PCB International Panel of Match Referees will oversee the series.