Seven power pilferers booked

SARGODHA - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught seven alleged power pilferers including a woman during an ongoing crackdown here on Saturday. According to official sources, the task force raided various areas of the district including Bhabra village, Kundan, Sahiwal, Chak No. 50-NB and Chak No 46-NB and caught the accused involved in electricity theft. They were identified as Nasreen Bibi, Muhammad Adeel, Muhammad Ameer, Khuda Dad, Muhammad Khan, Abdul Sami and Abdullah. The police have registered cases against the power pilferers.

Five trucks impounded for overloading

Five trucks were impounded while 11 others were fined for overloading in Sargodha on Saturday. According to official sources, District Regional Transport Authority Secretary Malik Muhammad Tahir, along with his staff, checked various vehicles at Bhalwal bypass and imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on 11 trucks on the charge of overloading. He also got impounded five trucks in police stations over violation as well.

Passer-by killed in road accident

A passer-by was killed after being hit by a speeding truck near Chak No. 46-SB on Saturday. According to Rescue sources, Muhammad Yousaf was crossing the road after taking a cup of tea from a roadside hotel when a rashly driven truck hit him and ran over him. He died on-the-spot due to multiple injuries. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Rescue and a police team rushed to the spot. After completing medico-legal formalities, the police handed over the body to the heirs. The police started an investigation.