Sher Khan XI reaches Hakim M Saeed Shaheed Defence Day Basketball final

LAHORE - The Hakim Muhammad Saeed Shaheed Trophy Defence Day Basketball Tournament continues at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi.

In the second semifinal of the boys’ event, Captain Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider XI defeated Maj Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider XI by 43-32 to earn a spot in the final. For the winning team, Abdul Samad Khan scored 15 points, Muhammad Talha added 10, and Muhammad Moaz Ashraf contributed 8 points. On the runner-up side, Muhammad Abdullah and Zardat Khan each scored 8 points, while Mubariz Ahmed and Dilawar Khan scored 6 points apiece.

In the girls’ event, Time Off Limit team won both of their matches. In the first match, they easily defeated Arambagh Club by 22-04. Alina Mirza scored 10 points, Zahida Parveen 16, and Zoha Adnan 6 points for the winning side, while Taiba Khan scored 4 points for the runner-up team. In the second match, Beaconhouse School PECHS Sector defeated Arambagh Club 17-09. Azram Mukhtar scored 12 points and Aruba Atiq 5 points for the winners, while Taiba Rashid scored 6 points and Hina Iqbal added 2 points for the runners-up.

In the third match, Time Off Limit defeated Beaconhouse School PECHS 20-13. Zoha Adnan scored 13 points and Namin added 7 points for the winners, while Azram Mukhtar scored 7 points, Sania Altaf 14, and Zoha Rahman added 2 points for the runners-up.

The matches were officiated by technical officials and referees, including Zaeema Khatoon, Saeeda Malik, Nasreen Gul, Zahid Malik, Aamir Sharif, Naeem Ahmed, and Muhammad Ashraf. Before the matches began, the players were introduced to Begum Asma Ali Shah, President of the Justice Asghar Ali Shah Foundation. Notable attendees included Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Tariq Hussain, Talat Idris, Naseem Hameed, and others.