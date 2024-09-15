SPC opens membership

SWABI - Swabi Press Club (SPC) President Jalil Ahmad Khan and General Secretary Muqaddam Khan announced on Saturday that the club has adopted an open-door policy, inviting all print and electronic media workers to apply for membership.

During a press club meeting, they clarified that the district press club is open to all working journalists, but only those who meet the club’s constitution can become members. They emphasized that while there are no restrictions, journalists who are members of Tehsil Chota Lahor or Tehsil Razaar press clubs cannot join the district press club.

Jalil Ahmad Khan added that they had discussed all SPC-related issues with the Swabi Deputy Commissioner in a meeting held a week ago. “We strive to strengthen the foundations of true journalism in the district and eliminate yellow journalism,” said Muqaddam Khan.