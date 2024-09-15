Sunday, September 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SPC opens membership

Our Staff Reporter
September 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

SWABI -  Swabi Press Club (SPC) President Jalil Ahmad Khan and General Secretary Muqaddam Khan announced on Saturday that the club has adopted an open-door policy, inviting all print and electronic media workers to apply for membership.

During a press club meeting, they clarified that the district press club is open to all working journalists, but only those who meet the club’s constitution can become members. They emphasized that while there are no restrictions, journalists who are members of Tehsil Chota Lahor or Tehsil Razaar press clubs cannot join the district press club.

Jalil Ahmad Khan added that they had discussed all SPC-related issues with the Swabi Deputy Commissioner in a meeting held a week ago. “We strive to strengthen the foundations of true journalism in the district and eliminate yellow journalism,” said Muqaddam Khan.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1726372881.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024