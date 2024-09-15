Three bogies of Sir Syed Express derail near Rohri

SUKKUR - The rail traffic on the ‘Up’ track of Rohri-Sukkur sector remained suspended for about two-and-a-half hours after three couches of the Sir Syed Express derailed near Rohri station. No major damage to the tracks and coaches or injury to anyone was reported.

The derailment occurred while the train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Railways authorities, confirming the incident, suspended the train services on the ‘Up’ track and dispatched relief teams and extra coaches to the site.

The teams put the derailed coaches back on the track and removed it from the site.

Three other coaches were attached to the train to accommodate all passengers before giving the train green signal to resume its journey after a break of two-and-a-half hours.

A reason behind the derailment could not be established immediately.