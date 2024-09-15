Sunday, September 15, 2024
Three-day-old body of policeman found in Karachi barracks

Web Desk
1:08 PM | September 15, 2024
National

The body of a 50-year-old ASI, Ghulam Sarwar, was discovered three days after his death in the barracks of Nabi Bakhsh police station. ASI Sarwar, who was assigned to the Investigation branch, was found on the second floor of the station. The body has been moved to a civil hospital for legal proceedings.

In a separate incident, another policeman’s body was found in a home in Sultanabad, Karachi. Authorities believe he may have been dead for two days. This victim was also identified as a member of Nabi Bakhsh police station. The motives behind both incidents are under investigation.

