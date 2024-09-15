Sunday, September 15, 2024
Turkmenistan to access Gwadar port under CPEC

Web Desk
5:02 PM | September 15, 2024
National

Turkmenistan is poised to become the first Central Asian nation to access Gwadar port as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). An agreement between Pakistan and Turkmenistan is expected to be signed soon.

The Pakistani government has established a committee to review the draft agreement between Gwadar Port and Turkmenbashi Port. This development is part of broader efforts to enhance connectivity between South and Central Asia, with ongoing joint projects including the TAPI pipeline, rail tracks, and fiber connectivity.

