Two policemen martyred in bomb blast in Balochistan’s Kuchlak

QUETTA/D I KHAN - At least two police officials were martyred in a blast near a police mobile van in Kuchlak town, some 20 km from the provincial capital, police said on Saturday.

Police officials said that a bomb allegedly planted on Ziarat Road near Zamindar Hotel went off, leaving three police officials critically injured.

One of the injured was pronounced dead after examination by doctors upon arrival at the hospital, while the other also succumbed to his wounds, the police added. The condition of other police cops is also stated to be critical. The nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation was underway.

The explosion has sent shockwaves through the community and an investigation is underway to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned terrorist attack on police vehicle in Quetta’s Kuchlak area in Balochistan province. The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement expressing the prime minister’s condolences and prayers for the souls of the martyred policemen to rest in peace. He also extended wishes for strength and patience to bereaved families during this challenging period. The prime minister promised to swiftly hold terrorists accountable and reiterated the nation’s unwavering dedication to supporting security forces in combating terrorism. Also, Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Saturday condemned the terror attack on police van in Kuchlak.

At least two police officials embraced martyrdom after the explosive planted by the miscreants went off in Kuchlak, some 20 km from Quetta.

“The entire nation stands by its valiant forces in the fight against the menace of terrorism,” the Chief Minister Balochistan said in a statement issued here. He vowed to eliminate terrorist and their facilitators from this land. He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for high ranks of the martyrs in jannah.

Meanwhile, as many as seven passengers, including women, were killed on the spot while dozens others sustained injuries after a over-speeding bus overturned and fell into a ravine at National Highway Dhana Sar district Zhob Quetta city of Balochistan on Saturday morning.

According to initial reports, Levies forces at that time confirmed that the bus was travelling at a high speed, and suddenly, a loud bang in which five passengers of the bus died on the spot while others around twenty-four were injured, a private news channel reported.

The passenger bus was travelling from Islamabad to Quetta, rescue sources added.

Rescue teams were quickly dispatched to the scene and they worked tirelessly to retrieve the survivors and the deceased. The Levies forces along with local authorities coordinated the rescue efforts and emergency medical services were provided to those in need.

An investigation into the accident has been launched to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the tragedy, local police mentioned.

The authorities have promised to take action against those responsible for the accident, including the bus driver and the transportation company if negligence would be found to be a contributing factor.