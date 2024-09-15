US, UK voice concern about Iran providing lethal weapons to Russia

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed concern about Iran providing lethal weapons to Russia, the White House said Friday.

"They reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to defend against Russia’s aggression.

"They expressed deep concern about Iran and North Korea’s provision of lethal weapons to Russia and the People’s Republic of China’s support to Russia’s defense industrial base," it said in a statement, that after Biden and Starmer met at the White House to discuss a range of issues of mutual interest.

The leaders reiterated their "ironclad commitment" to Israel’s security, the urgent need for a cease-fire deal that will free the hostages and enable increased relief in the Gaza Strip, and the need for Israel to do more to protect civilians and address the dire humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave, according to the statement.

They also condemned Yemen's Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

"They discussed U.S.-UK cooperation on clean energy and advanced technologies, on AUKUS (Australia, UK and US), as well as opportunities to deepen our strong U.S.-UK economic ties. President Biden underscored his support for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and its role in maintaining peace and stability in Northern Ireland," it added.

The US previously said that Iran transferred shipments of Fatah-360 close-range ballistic missiles to Russia, which the Pentagon said was "deeply concerning" since it would lead to the deaths of more Ukrainian civilians.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, said Wednesday that Russia would respond "appropriately" if the US lifted restrictions on Ukraine using American-supplied missiles to strike targets inside Russia.

Ahead of meeting with Starmer, Biden was asked by reporters about Ukraine’s desire to use long-range missiles deep into Russia. He said: "We’re going to discuss that now."

Earlier, the White House said there has not been a change in US policy on how long-range missiles can be used by Ukraine inside Russia.

"There is no change to our view on the provision of long-range strike capabilities for Ukraine to use inside of Russia," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Friday.