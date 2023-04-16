Share:

HYDERABAD-The district administration of Hyderabad in the day-long price control exercise, led by the Assistant Commissioners of the respective talukas, on Saturday, imposed Rs57,000 fine on 13 traders.

According to details, the traders were penalized for charging higher rates from the customers during the holy month of Ramazan. The largest fine, Rs 50,000 was imposed by AC City taluka Ahmed Murtaza and his team on 6 traders. AC Latifabad Shaista Munawar Jabeen and her team slapped a Rs 5,000 fine on 5 traders and AC Hyderabad taluka Hataf Siyal Rs 2,000 on 2 traders.

Meanwhile, the 4 Bachat Bazars at Expo Center Noorani Basti, Bagh-e-Mustafa Ground in Latifabad unit 8, behind Hilal-e-Ahmer Hospital in Qasimabad and in Tando Jam set up by the district administration continued to sell edible items at competitive prices.