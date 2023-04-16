Share:

KARACHI-Indian film actoress Priyanka Chopra has come under fire for calling Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy “South Asian” instead of Pakistani while congratulating her for being the first woman of colour to be directing a Star Wars film. Chinoy is set to work with the franchise, becoming the first woman and person of colour to direct a Star Wars movie which will be set after the events of 2019’s Rise of Skywalker. However, Priyanka’s congratulations did not sit well with Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, who corrected her that Chinoy was Pakistani first. Taking to Twitter, Meray Paas Tum Ho actor told Chorpa that this was exactly like she would identify herself as an Indian. “With due respect, Priyanka Chopra, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian,” Siddiqui wrote. He also attached a screenshot of Chopra’s Instagram story where she commended Chinoy. “First person of colour and the first woman to direct a ‘star wars’ film and she is South Asian,” the Quantico starlet wrote on her Instagram Story. She dubbed the achievement a “historic moment” and said she was proud of the women’s rights activist. Chinoy’s Star Wars movie will feature actor Daisy Ridley as the main character of Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order. Her movie will be scripted by writer Steven Knight, who also penned the scripts of Peaky Blinders and Spencer. The announcement was made by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy at Star Wars Celebration in London last week. However, the project is still untitled. Confirming the news, Chinoy said that she was very excited to be directing the next Star Wars movie and bringing Ridley back to the galaxy. “I have always been attracted to the hero’s journey and the world definitely needs more heroes!” she wrote on her Instagram account.

“The blueprints of the heroes we see on screen are rooted in reality — I’ve spent my life meeting real-life heroes, who have overcome the most oppressive empires and battled impossible odds and that to me is the heart of Star Wars...which is why I was attracted to the promise of a new Jedi Order …And why I’m particularly excited about being immersed inside a Jedi Academy with a powerful Jedi Master,” she said.