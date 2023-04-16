Share:

I am writing to express my deep concern about the escalating levels of air pollution in major cities of Pakistan, as this issue has detrimental effects on the health of our citizens and the environment we inhabit.

Air pollution has become a severe threat to public health, with recent studies revealing its association with respiratory illnesses such as asthma, bronchitis, and even lung cancer. Vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions, are particularly susceptible to the adverse impacts of air pollution.

Moreover, air pollution also has detrimental effects on the environment, contributing to climate change, damaging crops, and harming wildlife.

It is evident that urgent and comprehensive actions are required to address the escalating air pollution levels in our cities. The government should consider implementing stricter regulations on industries and transportation, promoting the use of public transportation, and encouraging the adoption of renewable energy sources. Additionally, individuals can play a pivotal role in reducing air pollution by opting for environmentally friendly products, conserving energy, and utilizing alternative modes of transportation such as walking or cycling instead of driving.

It is time for all of us to take responsibility for our actions and proactively work towards mitigating air pollution. We owe it to ourselves, our children, and future generations to safeguard our health and protect our environment.

HUZAIFA NAWAZ,

Karachi.