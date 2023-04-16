Share:

LAHORE-Brilliant century by King Babar Azam powered Pakistan to a thumping 38-run victory over New Zealand in the second T20 International here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday night.

New Zealand, who were trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, scored 44 runs for the first-wicket partnership when Shadab Khan provided the first wicket for home side in 6.2 overs. Latham was the batter, who could score 19 runs. He was soon followed by Chad Bowes at his personal score of 26. Only Mark Chapman remained solid with the bat and gathered impressive 65 off 40 balls with the help of 4 fours and as many as sixes but his knock couldn’t help his side score a win.

Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan as he picked up four wickets for just 27 runs. Despite a fighting knock of 65 not out from Mark Chapman, New Zealand could only manage to score 154-7 in their 20 overs, falling short by 38 runs. With this win, Pakistan has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will be looking to stretch their lead in the five-match T20I series.

Earlier winning the toss and electing to bat first, Pakistan got off to a steady start with openers Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam laying a solid foundation for the innings. The duo put on a 99-run partnership for the first wicket before Rizwan departed for a well-made 50 off just 34 balls.

Babar, who has been in red-hot form, continued his majestic batting and reached his century in style. He smashed an unbeaten 101 off 58 balls, hitting six fours and four sixes along the way. It was his second century in T20Is and his first as a captain.

Iftikhar Ahmed, who was promoted up the order, played a quickfire unbeaten knock of 33 off just 17 balls and helped Pakistan post a daunting total of 192-4 in allotted 20 overs. Matt Henry was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, as he picked up two wickets for 29 runs in his four overs while Rachin Ravindra and James Neesham taking one wicket each.

The home side leads the series 1-0 after winning the first T20I on Friday by 88 runs at the same venue. The visitors have made two changes with Henry Shipley in for Adam Milne and Cole McConchie replacing Ish Sodhi, who has a calf niggle.

Meanwhile, Pakistan were unchanged for the contest. Eight Kiwis are missing because of the IPL and skipper Kane Williamson has a bad knee injury, leaving the captaincy to batsman Tom Latham — and providing plenty of opportunity for newcomers to shine. The remaining three T20 matches are on April 17 in Lahore, and April 20 and 24 in Rawalpindi.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN 192-4 (Babar Azam 101*, Muhammad Rizwan 50, Iftikhar Ahmed 33*; Matt Henry 2-29) vs NEW ZEALAND 154-7 (Mark Chapman 65*, Chad Bowes 26, Tom Latham 19; Haris Rauf 4-27) by 38 runs.