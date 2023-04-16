Share:

Children develop into exceptional individuals if we raise them in a conducive environment to ensure their well-being. Childhood remains the most vital part of the development of children. However, if minors endure juvenile mistreatment, the effects can follow them for the rest of their life, leaving a lasting mark on their identity.

This curse impedes their growth by damaging their mental and emotional well-being. The persistent mistreatment of children in our country shows the rotten character of society. Because of their naivety, children are prone to victimisation, and, unfortunately, child abuse is spreading fast.

During the past six months, Pakistan has witnessed over 2,000 instances of child abuse. Hitting a child or causing them physical harm is a form of physical abuse. Emotional abuse of children happens when they are yelled at, demeaned, or belittled. Sexual abuse involves the molestation of children. Child neglect is another form of abuse that keeps a child from obtaining his or her daily essentials, such as food, clothing, and emotional affection. These kinds of offenses against children are widespread in our society.

There are many undiscovered reasons behind the pervasive mistreatment of minors. Being in a situation that facilitates maltreatment can cause harm to a child. Several factors cause children to become vulnerable to such situations. Children require the proper care of their parents, yet the fabric of contemporary society has erased the traditional family structure vital for the advancement of children. Society has switched itself to modernity, denying grandparents a central role. It exposes a child to a noxious environment where wicked-minded people abuse them repeatedly.

The tranquil environment within a family aids in the mental growth of children, yet when there is brutality and abuse, especially in the family environment, it eliminates the mental serenity of the children, causing lasting distress in their minds and resulting in mental health issues. This regularly transpires when domestic violence or abuse occurs in a family. It crushes the delicate mental fabric of children.

The likelihood of a child experiencing abuse increases when parents adopt the course of a divorce. In this situation, children experience not only mental anguish but also the mistreatment that society imposes on them. When the family life of children turns chaotic, it destroys their confidence, leaving them more open to being taken advantage of by those who abuse children. Additionally, those from financially deprived backgrounds are easy targets of abuse as poverty forces many people to make their children earn a living.

Coerced labor denies minors their liberties, taking away their right to freedom, and triggering the menace of child abuse. During the early years of life, young children, in repulsive societies, are often subjected to severe physical punishment—a regrettable form of abuse. Notably, many families cannot grasp the transformation in the behavior of children after they experience abuse, which only heightens the intensity of these unfortunate events. Most times, parents disregard the alteration in the behavior of their child as they never accept the possibility of such occurrences or they become worried about the social censure they might confront with.

In addition, inaction and loopholes in the investigation help the criminals to frighten the family of the harmed youth. Furthermore, if no help is provided, a child who endures such maltreatment over a certain period or is left out to grapple with the curse will find it impossible to surmount the suffering one experiences as a result of facing abuse.

The effects of child abuse are often devastating, leaving a child with emotional and psychological scars that can last for a lifetime. Therefore, we need to realise the severity of this issue.

Shielding children from all forms of mistreatment is an obligation that everyone in a nation ought to take on. Therefore, we need to make drastic moves to get rid of this danger. Parents must keep in mind that their children need extra nurturing and guidance to empower themselves to let their parents know if they face abuse, but fear can be a potent deterrent that stops children from saying anything.

If parents urge their kids to make their voices heard, they can prevent many occurrences of child abuse. Allowing children to express themselves in their everyday life is how it occurs. Children exhibit signs of turning into a victim of abuse and parents must observe any undesired shift in their children’s behavior to protect their children.

Loss of self-confidence, depression, strange fears, school struggles, social withdrawal, and unwillingness to talk about their pain are some consequences of child abuse. Addressing such indications with no neglect or delay is the first step to safeguarding our children from the malaise of child abuse. The safety of children is ensured when parents prioritise their children’s growth and form a harmonious relationship.

On top of this, it is not only essential to reprimand those who abuse children but also mandatory to berate them publicly. It will reduce the likelihood of these repulsive wrongdoings. Children are susceptible to victimisation because of their guilelessness, and child neglect is the transgression that is widening its reach in society.

When examining the protection of children within a vulnerable country, the state must fulfill its responsibility for providing social protection to children. We must take action to contain the affliction of child exploitation to create a harmonious society. By coming to terms with this reality quickly, we can secure a bright future for our generations.