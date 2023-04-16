Share:

ISLAMABAD - The top election body has scheduled April 18 for hearing a contempt case against Chairman Imran Khan and PTI members Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar.

The commission has issued a cause list, wherein the case against the PTI leadership for using inappropriate language has been fixed for hearing on Tuesday. A four-member bench of the ECP will hear the contempt case against the three.

The commission had earlier asked to the PTI leaders on March 29, 2023, to appear in the contempt case. The commission, due to their non-appearance, had adjourned the hearing until April 18 by a three-member ECP bench led by Sindh member Nisar Durrani.