swat - adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public affairs, National Heritage and Culture, Engr amir Muqam here on saturday said that the progress and prosperity of the country are linked with the supremacy of Parliament and the Constitution.

Addressing the inauguration of NaDRA office here at Kabal, he said that Parliament is a supreme institution with unlimited powers to do legislation and no one would be allowed to make interference in its constitutional jurisdiction. He said that the people of the country are the custodian of 1973 Constitution whom would defend it as well as the supremacy of the Parliament. Muqam said that it is Parliament that had given a unanimous Constitution to the country in 1973 and fixed powers of all the state institutions including the judiciary.

He said that interference in the affairs of Parliament is unacceptable. He said the economically rising Pakistan in 2013-17, has been pushed back after the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz sharif on the ground of not taking salary from his son in the so-called Panama case. amir Muqam said that PtI has deceived and misled the youth on the name of change and attractive slogans. amir Muqam appreciated the recent statements of army Chief General syed asim Munir and senior most judge of supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Esa in support of democracy, Parliament, and the Constitution.

He said that PtI has failed to address people’s problems during its 10 years long rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. amir Muqam said that PtI government has done nothing for the people of swat and has only installed publicity signboards on the projects completed and launched by the previous PML-N government. the Prime Minister’s adviser said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were fed up with slogans and lies based politics of PtI. He said the people of KP are now looking towards PML-N for the resolution of their problems as it is the only party that can steer the country out of all difficult challenges. Engr amir Muqam said that all state institutions including parliament, executive and judiciary derive powers from the Constitution of 1973 and the country could only achieve heights of success if it worked under its constitutional domain.

He said that the supremacy of the Parliament and the Constitution would be ensured and the rights of the people would be protected. amir Muqam said that development process in KP and Punjab provinces was halted during the government of Imran Khan and the people of KP were deprived of progress for 10 long years. He said Imran Khan’s lies-based politics, egoism and stubbornness has been badly exposed before the nation and the PtI would face people wrath in general election due to its poor performance in centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. He said a three times elected Prime Minister was disqualified on the ground of not taking salary from his son in the so called Panama case and from that day Pakistan has been started moving downwards.

Due to the wrong economic and financial policies of Imran government, he said the value of dollar, price hike and inflation were increased manifolds. the PM’s adviser said that conspiracies were again started against PML-N after the finance team of Prime Minister shehbaz sharif has reached close to sign an important agreement with IMF. He highly appreciated the support of UaE, China and saudi arabia for their extended help and assistance to Pakistan. Muqam said those elements who made conspiracies against Nawaz sharif government have disappeared by themselves as they could not face the public due to their negative role.