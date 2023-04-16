Share:

HYDERABAD - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a suspect allegedly associated with the banned outfit in a raid in Sehrish Nagar area of Qasimabad in the wee hours of Saturday. An official of the CTD identified the arrested suspect as Sarkash Bhatti alias Sunny. He claimed that the CTD recovered cash and other evidence which give credence to his involvement in raising funds for the prescribed outfit. He said Bhatti’s name was also added in the Fourth Schedule last year while he was also booked in multiple FIRs.