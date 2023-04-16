Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government on Saturday increased the petrol price by Rs10 per litre to Rs282 per litre citing hike in prices in international market and currency depreciation.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced the new oil prices for next fortnight. Addressing a press conference, the minister said that the petrol price was enhanced by Rs10 per litre and fixed at Rs282 per litre as against the existing price of Rs272 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of kerosene oil was increased by Rs5.78 per litre and it was fixed at Rs186.7 per litre as against the price of Rs180.29 per litre, he added.

However, the prices of high speed diesel and light diesel oil will be maintained and remained unchanged at the existing level, he added. The minister said that the new prices will be effective from April 16, 2023, and shall remain in force for the next two weeks. In a statement, the Finance Division said the rationale behind a hike in the price of petroleum products was the "increase in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation".