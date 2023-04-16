Share:

NAWABSHAH-Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon took notice of complaints surfaced on social media, problems being faced by the public at NADRA office regarding obtaining Computerized National Identity Card (CNICs).

During the visit DC collected information from citizens about problems said that due to huge number of people at NADRA office were constrained to visit the office multiple times.

On the occasion DC instructed Assistant Director Nadra all steps be made to facilitate visitors on merit basis, complaints to be addressed on priority regarding cards. Assistant Director Nadra informed that center was issuing more than 350 CNIC and Form-B to citizens on daily basis while Mobile Van was also issuing more than 100 CNIC daily. He said tha due large number of people and Ramadan short timings, center was striving hard to provide services at max level. He also mentioned that all offices of Nadra at Nawabshah and tehsil level were functioning even on Saturdays so reach out maximum. Zonal In-charge Nadra Rafique Ahmed Bullar, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Assistant Director Nadra Nadir Jamali and other officials were present on the occasion.