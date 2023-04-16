Share:

BADIN - The different key stakeholders of district to be engaged to revisit those areas of district Badin for census count where recent digital Census revealed 12pc dip in the population in all Talukas especially in Taluka Matli, Badin, SF Rahu & Tando Bago of district Badin. These views were expressed by Agha Shahnawaz Khan, Deputy Commissioner Badin while presiding over an important meeting of Government officials of different departments of district Badin at DC camp office on Saturday. DC Badin showed his grave concerned over the recent digital Census data of some particular areas of some of talukas of district Badin which shown a dip of 12pc, compared to the tally six years earlier. Deputy Commissioner Badin also expressed reservations over the role of enumerators for count of the digital census which little bit affected the census exercise & its outcome of some particular areas of some talukas of district Badin. Agha Shahnawaz Khan, DC Badin also directed the digital census authorities along with concerned Assistant Commissioners of all Talukas of district Badin to devise an effective plan and engage different stakeholders to revisit those particular areas of talukas where Census data revealed a dip in the population and to prepare an efficient strategy to cope up with the issues of census count saying that no any negligency to be tolerated further more. Recount of census at particular areas where issues occurred must be completed within limit of the short span of the time, DC stressed adding that all departments and key stakeholders should come forward and contribute in the national interest. DC Badin also urged to key-stakeholders, heads of concerned departments and beneficiaries of the census, citizens to ensure their full participation and cooperation with field staff as outcome to be achieved. “Participation in the census is not only our moral, and legal obligation but also provides the opportunity for the government to develop evidence-based policy planning for ensuring our rights and better service delivery at our doorstep,” DC Badin expressed. The meeting has also participated by representatives of Revenue Department, Local Government, Health Department, Education Department, representatives of NOGs including LHDP, SRSO, NRSP and others.