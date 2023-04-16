Share:

NAUNDERO-Teachers performing Census duty took out a large rally and held a protest demonstration here on Saturday while holding placards in their hands against Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ratodero, Ghous Bux Jatoi, who has allegedly refused to pay fuel charges to them, abused and misbehaved with them. The protesters include former Primary Teachers Association president Aijaz Siyal, Nizakat Kalhoro, Khalil Mangnejo, Wasim Akhtar, Asif Katpar and others who complained before media persons that fuel charges have been denied by the AC and when the teachers went to him he not only abused them but misbehaved and humiliated them as if they were sanitary workers. They said we are also 17th grade officers of the government like him and deserve dignity and respect. They said they will not perform any extra duty henceforth and will not submit devices until AC apologizes publicly for his abusive and ruthless attitude. They said that when fuel charges have been released to other taluka then they should also be paid forthwith. AC Jatoi said when contacted that he has not misbehaved with any teacher and fuel funds have already been sent to the teachers who are performing census duties through their bank accounts. He claimed that teachers are demanding extra funds which are not available with him.