The army’s top brass announced its three-pronged plan to weave out terrorism from Pakistan. Departing from the sympathetic strategy adopted by the previous government, the new approach seems to be more direct and is inclusive of all elements of national power. However, we are still in the dark about what the nature of the operation may be, how effective it promises to be and how it is different from previous attempts.

The resolution was presented at the 257 Corps Commanders Conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff, Gen Asim Munir. He stated that the army would support a ‘whole-of-the-nation and whole-of-the-government’ approach towards tackling terrorism. This, he stated, would manifest in the form of a three-pronged strategy; deter, dialogue and development. In the past, we saw the previous government employ a sympathetic position towards militants since the intention was to resettle them in Pakistan while talks were being held. However, this can only be deemed as a failed approach considering that the ceasefire with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was broken and ever since, various cities have been made subject to deadly attacks. Even when it came to dialogue, no mutual ground could be achieved.

The army and the government has been extremely critical of this strategy and claimed that a more offensive take was needed. Multiple individual projects have been initiated in Balochistan, KPK and Punjab since then. Just recently, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested four terrorists belonging to the TTP and Al-Qaeda from Punjab. But this does not seem to be enough. The army stressed that we need to include more stakeholders in the process of devising an anti-terror strategy, including the security forces, legal fraternity, civil society, politicians, social workers, and the media.

At the same time however, it is uncertain how the ‘deter, dialogue and development’ policy works. Does it involve full-scale operations against militants because if so, there must be greater considerations to account for. For instance, tribal areas are often left fully destroyed, with innocent civilians killed during operations, movement restricted and curfews imposed. There must be some way to protect the people and areas from all this, and it should be included in the policy if this is what we decide upon. Furthermore, it is unclear who we are going to have a dialogue with, and how does it differentiate this strategy from the previous government’s? The urgency of the situation cannot be denied but, we also need clarity and informed thought when we devise an anti-terror campaign.