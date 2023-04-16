Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhary, on Sunday called for the formation of a commission to investigate the revelations made by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Speaking to the media, Mr Chaudhary emphasized the importance of Maulana's statements and said that a commission should be formed to investigate the people named by Maulana and those who met him.

Mr Chaudhary also expressed surprise at the silence of those accused in the revelations made by the Governor of Occupied Kashmir, stating that there was a big fire inside India.

He criticized the government of Pakistan for sitting silently in response to the accusations.

"The orders of the Supreme Court must be implemented," said Mr Chaudhary.

He further stated that resolutions were being passed against the decisions of the Supreme Court, which have no status.

Mr Chaudhary warned that if the decisions of the Supreme Court were not implemented, the entire judiciary would collapse.

He added that it was not the responsibility of the judiciary to issue press releases, stating that the judiciary should speak from its decisions.