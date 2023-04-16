Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulemae-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Saturday accused Chief Justice Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial of ‘overstepping his authority’ and imposing ‘judicial martial law’ in the country. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the JUI-F president stated that the chief justice has usurped powers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Parliament, and the government. He also lambasted the CJP Bandial’s move to announce Punjab election schedule and the appointment of the Registrar Supreme Court, stating that these tasks fall under the authority of the government. He alleged that the chief justice has imposed a ‘judicial martial law’ in the country. Maulana Fazl pointed out that the chief justice formed the bench even before the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 was enacted, and that constitutionally, powers are divided, and no institution should interfere in the jurisdiction of others. He also rejected the possibility of negotiating with former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan. He emphasised the need for addressing the current economic situation and called for the government to take necessary steps to alleviate the burden on the people. Citing his reasons for opposition, Maulana Fazl said that Imran Khan during his three and half year tenure had wrecked the country by his poor policies. He said Imran Khan wanted to be in power again to fulfill his incomplete agenda of breaking the country into pieces. He said Imran Khan wanted a two-thirds majority for the purpose which would be harmful for the country’s future. He also questioned why there was such eagerness to negotiate with Imran Khan, even by external forces. He further added that JUI and PDM did not see any value in negotiations with Imran Khan. It was astonishing that Imran Khan had no political worth but everyone was stressing for talks with him. He, however, expressed optimism that the Parliament and the nation would emerge victorious