LAHORE - Under patronage of the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA), the Federal Cup 3x3 Basketball Tournament has begun amongst the 37 teams of twin cities at the F-6 Multipurpose Court, Islamabad. According to FBBA Secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor, 37 teams have been divided into eight pools and the matches will be played under floodlights. Ouj said that to promote the 3x3 basketball standard and to increase the interest of this game amongst the youth is the main objective to organize the tournament. The 3X3 is an excellent way to introduce inactive children and youth to the sport of basketball. He said that since inactive youth have little to no basic basketball skills, they have the opportunity to develop themselves fairly quickly within the sport. On the first day of the event, Islamabad Hawks beat AKA Club by 53-34 points while Bahria Town CH faced defeat against DHA Lakes by 56-43 points. In the third match, Spurs won pool match against Hawks Greens by 50-34 while in the fourth match, Thunders defeated Titan by 62-51 points. City Reapers beat Ball Magician A by 47-29 points. In other pool matches, City Reapers beat Raptors White 46-31, Bulls B beat Ball Magician B by 56-32, Hawks Blues beat Hawks Greens by 47-29, Thunders beat G-5 by 59-41, Raptors Red beat Bulls B by 61-37, Net Reapers beat TW C by 63-40 and Bahria A defeated Miracles by 52-29 points respectively.