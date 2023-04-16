Share:

laKKI MarwaT - Amidst tight security the five-day anti-polio drive began in Lakki Marwat and Bannu as more than 4500 policemen have been deployed to guard polio workers in both southern districts.

In Bannu, a foolproof security plan has been formulated to provide protection to the health workers engaged in polio eradication activity, said an official on Saturday. he said that more than 2400 policemen were performing duties with vaccinators to enable them to immunise children against the crippling disease without any fear. Bannu DPo Ziauddin ahmed paid visits to different basic health units and rural health facilities where he checked security arrangements at fixed polio centres. he also met members of mobile teams and appreciated them for their commitment to the noble national cause.

The sub divisional police officers and SHOs briefed the district police chief about security arrangements for polio teams. They said that temporary checking points had been established in parts of the district to keep an eye on movements of suspects and miscreants. Zia asked the policemen to be vigilant and accompany polio teams till the end of day long activity every day. He directed his subordinate officials and cops to implement the security plan in letter and spirit and bring suspects and law breakers into clutches of law.

Lakki Marwat DPO Muhammad Ashfaq Khan also visited health facilities to check security arrangements there. He checked deployment of cops at fixed centres and with mobile teams and directed the subordinate police officials to ensure provision of fool proof security to polio teams.

In Lakki Marwat, more than two thousand policemen have been deployed for the security of polio teams. “Under the polio security plan the cops have been deployed at the health facilities and in parts of the district as part of preventive measures to avert the happening of any untoward incident”, officials told the district police officer. They said that snap checking and patrolling had been increased on busy roads and in urban and rural areas to maintain law and order and peaceful conduct of the polio eradication campaign. During the visit, ashfaq administered several kids with anti-polio drops and asked the citizens to cooperate with polio teams and police in order to make the drive a success.