KARACHI-The schedule of several domestic and international flights at Karachi Airport has been affected. The FlyJinnah flight No P-672 going to Islamabad from Karachi has been cancelled.

The other flights which have also been cancelled from Karachi Airport included: The Flynas flight going to Jeddah; PIA flight going to Islamabad; AirBlue flight No. 200 going to Islamabad; and AirSial flight No 147 going to Lahore. Besides this, Serene Airline flight No. 502 going to Islamabad is delayed by four hours.