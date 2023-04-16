Share:

I want to draw the kind attention of concerned authorities toward ghost teachers in Balochistan. Ghost teachers are one of the most disheartening problems in Balochistan. There are about 10,000 ghost teachers in Balochistan and most of them get salaries without performing their duties. Despite poverty, many children are out of school. As a result literacy rate is dismal, and this can destroy the upcoming generation of Balochistan. According to the constitution of Pakistan, the state shall provide free and compulsory education to all children at the age of five to sixteen years in such manner as may be determined by law. But unfortunately, Balochistan is deprived of a high-quality education.

I request the concerned authorities to take rigid action against the ghost teachers and save the students from destruction.

SANGEEN MUSA,

Turbat.