ISLAMABAD - Majority of smokers in Pakistan are likely to quit or reduce smoking after the recent surge in prices of cigarettes as it will put additional financial burden on their budget, researchers and experts say. “Smokers prefer quitting or reducing smoking to changing brands or going for cheaper cigarettes,” said the Capital Calling, a network of academic researchers and professionals while referring to the views of researchers on Saturday.

It said that the government should stand firm on its decision to increase taxes on cigarettes and this increase should be translated into price increase. The network of professionals is of the view that a quick survey of university students has shown that the demand in cigarettes has declined after the increase in cigarettes prices in the country. A recent research study titled ‘Higher Tobacco Tax, Lower Cigarette Consumption’ revealed that number of smoking quitters would increase with the increase in tobacco tax and cigarettes prices. The higher the percentage increases in price, the lower the number of people who would continue to smoke. The study also shows only 2.6 percent switch to a different brands or other tobacco products in response to the price increase.

The study highlighted that this would make tobacco taxation an even more potent tool to reduce its consumption. The people in Pakistan have been spending around Rs615 billion per annum on the tobacco-related illnesses while more than 160,000 people are killed every year due to smoking.

The availability of cheap cigarettes is a major reason for youth to take up smoking, higher taxes leading to costlier cigarettes is an effective way to discourage them picking up this habit, the study suggested. It said that global evidence shows that tobacco taxation is a very effective policy option to prevent tobacco-induced diseases and deaths as it discourages smoking habits. Pakistani smokers’ maximum willingness to pay (MWTP), according to the study results, is Rs35.80 per cigarette stick, which is equal to Rs716 ($4.5) for a pack of twenty cigarettes. Few cigarette brands in Pakistan sell at Rs716 or more. This demonstrates how low the price of cigarettes is in Pakistan, it said. The study found out that majority of the smokers (65 percent) use cheaper brands when they start smoking, indicating that affordability is an important factor contributing to smoking initiation.