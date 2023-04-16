Share:

Former Punjab Assembly lawmaker Jaleel Sharaqpuri urged on Sunday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to leave the country as no institution could shield him.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Sharaqpuri went on to say that the people of the country were forced to live in severe crises. "Even people are longing for bread and better," he lamented.

He claimed, "Those who destroy the national treasury indulge in the activities of making the institutions of the state controversial."

Mr Sharaqpuri also urged the stakeholders to refrain from standing against anybody from the institutions. He also made a claim that, like Iraq and Libya, the country was being devastated.

Speaking about the cases against Mr Khan, Mr Sharaqpuri said, "The bogus cases have been lodged against Imran Khan".

"Those who are speaking against the Chief Justice are not subjected to the contempt of court", rued Sharaqpuri.