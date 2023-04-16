Share:

Punjab interim chief minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered the issuance of no-objection-certificate (NOCs) for the opening of new petrol pumps.

He ordered for the issuance to reduce joblessness and increase the investment opportunities and directed the relevant officials to issue the permission in 15 days.

There are almost 1264 applications from all districts of Punjab currently seeking approval and if allowed, it would generate thousands of jobs for the people.

Mr Naqvi ordered to release NOCs while also directing officials to ensure transparency in the process.