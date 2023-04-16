Share:

Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar virtually met President Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB) Jin Liqun during the annual session of IMF and WB.

During the meeting, it was said that measures are still being taken for the rehabilitation of last year's flood affectees, and the government is taking all necessary steps to stabilise the economy.

The Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, special assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, Special Assistant Tariq Mahmood Pasha, and secretory of the Treasury participated in the virtual meeting from Islamabad.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Ahmed Khan, Governor State Bank Jamil Ahmed, secretory of the Treasury, and Economic Affairs Division Secretory attended the conference in Washington.

The Finance Minister briefed the President AIIB on the country's current economic outlook and the government's economic policies and reforms for sustainable economic development. The Finance Minister expressed gratitude to the President for the generous cooperation in the relief and reconstruction efforts in flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

The President AIIB expressed satisfaction over the relationship between Pakistan and the bank, also praised the government's economic policies and social development reforms.

Mr. Liqun shed light on the bank's role in the development of fundamental frameworks and investment in Pakistan, stating that the bank will continue to cooperate with Pakistan.

The Finance Minister thanked the President for their continuous support for Pakistan's sustainable economic development.