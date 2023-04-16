Share:

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Islamabad Police on Saturday constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the sedition case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

According to details, the police formed a JIT to investigate the sedition case against Imran Khan and appointed DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari as the convener of the team. As per the police officials, representatives from other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) will also be part of the special JIT. In a statement, the police said that propaganda and baseless allegations against capital officers were part of a plan.

The police said they have provided security to all the accused during their appearance before the courts. Moreover, the police said all cases have been registered as per law and are being processed, adding Police is using all resources to enforce the rule of law, it added.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan strongly condemned the arrest of party leader Ali Zaidi from Karachi. “All (is) part of the London Plan where Nawaz given assurances PTI would be crushed. Over 3000 PTI workers arrested, abducted, terrorised. Ali Amin & now Ali Zaidi abducted.” “A new plan underway for more illegal police plus action in Zaman Park after 27 Ramazan or over Eid. They think this will weaken us in case elections are held. Let me state categorically this will not work. People’s anger only increasing & they will see the blowback of this nefarious London Plan in elections,” Imran tweeted.