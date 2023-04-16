Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday here held a meeting with his Special Assistant Jawad Sohrab Malik.

The Special Assistant briefed the prime minister in detail about completion of the tasks assigned to him. He lauded the prime minister for his steps taken for the restoration of economy of Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction at the briefing given by Jawad Sohrab.

The SAPM specially thanked the PM on his remarkable role in acquiring the much awaited financial support for our cash-starved dwindling economy at this critical juncture of our economic history.

“The multi-billion-dollar support and investment programs through friendly countries would perform a pivotal role in giving our economy a much needed boost.” He continued. “We need to follow the fervour and enthusiasm to be induced in our public service in all official and governance matters as reflected in the personality of the PM as a diligent public administrator” commented SAPM. PM reposed confidence in the administrative competence of Jawad Sohrab Malik and encouraged the role of emerging leadership in service of nation through utilization of their talent in modern, innovative and effective public administration.