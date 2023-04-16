Share:

PEsHawar - Commissioner Bannu Division Parwaiz Sabat Khel hosted an iftar party in honour of Bannu religious scholars in the commissioner’s house, which was attended by a large number of Bannu Ulema.

Brigadier Mohammad tayyeb, Commander of the 116 Brigade, attended an Iftar party with the Pakistan army and ulema to discuss combating social evils such as aerial firing, one-wheeling on motorcycles, and drug addiction. the group agreed to involve divisional and district administrations, the Pakistan army, the police, the Ulema, and the people in the effort. He emphasized the important role of religious scholars and stressed the need for collaboration among people from all schools of thought.

He also encouraged the scholars to reach out to him anytime. Commissioner Bannu Parwaiz suggested involving religious scholars in the anti-polio campaign during a social issues discussion after Iftar. He emphasized their role in eradicating social problems and raising awareness about their influential role in society.

He expressed his delight at having an open discussion with Ulema and thanked them for attending the Iftar, with plans to continue working together in the future. the administration, Pakistan army, Police, and Ulama agreed to cooperate and work together to eradicate societal evils. It was decided to strengthen religious scholars’ relations with divisional and district administrations and other institutions. the religious scholars pledged to spare no effort in carrying out their national duty