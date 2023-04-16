Share:

KOUROU - The universe is filled with so many wonders that it’s easy to lose sight of the celestial treasures in our own cosmic backyard. The James Webb Space Telescope recently shared a stunning new image of Cassiopeia A, the colorful glowing remains of an exploded star that first appeared in our skies 340 years ago. The Ingenuity helicopter just completed a record-breaking 50th flight on Mars, nearly two years after becoming the first chopper to soar on another planet. And Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, and three of its moons will receive a visit from a new spacecraft in the not-so-distant future. These moons could contain hidden oceans beneath their icy crusts and they might be the best bet for finding life outside of Earth. The European Space Agency’s Juice, or Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, mission launched Friday on an eight-year journey to the gas giant.

Once there, Juice will spend 3½ years orbiting Jupiter and three of its icy moons: Callisto, Ganymede and Europa. Juice will be able to determine whether the worlds contain oceans underneath their ice shells and whether those bodies of water could be habitable.

Juice will also use its suite of 10 instruments to unravel some of the greatest mysteries still surrounding Jupiter, such as how the gas giant formed and the ways its hostile environment affects its moons.