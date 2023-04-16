Share:

The Karachi administrator has said the 17-year-old ailing elephant Noor Jahan lying is recovering, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A 17-year-old African elephant fell into a pond inside her enclosure, earlier this week.

Administrator Karachi Dr Saif-ur-Rehman said that the staff is adhering to the instructions of the foreign NGO’s medical specialists and expressed the hope that Noor Jahan will soon make a full recovery.

Experience veterinary doctors are examining Noor Jehan, who are also in contact with Four Paws.

The ailing elephant was lying on the ground, and although she has not yet been able to stand on her feet, she is still moving her limbs, which is a sign of some improvement.

It may be noted that a seven-member team of international experts of Four Paws on last Wednesday started the treatment of Noor Jehan at the Karachi Zoo.

Their visit follows an order by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in Karachi last year for Four Paws to assess the health of the animals after local animal rights activists had raised concerns in court about their well-being.

It is pertinent to mention here that all four African elephants arrived in Pakistan in 2009. Elephant Noor Jehan and Madhubala had been moved to the Karachi Zoo, while Malika and Sonu had been taken to the Safari Park.