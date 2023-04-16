Share:

According to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Hammad Azhar, Pakistan's economy was set to experience negative growth this year.

Mr Azhar said that the economy had grown at 6% during Imran Khan's tenure, but this year, it was headed towards negative growth.

The former finance minister went on to highlight the recent increase in petrol prices, which had risen by Rs10 per liter, and the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the dollar.

Mr Azhar expressed concern over the number of people going below the poverty line each week, adding that this government was being run rather than running itself.

He added that the default was being prevented by creating a situation that was to appear after default.

He noted that hundreds of thousands of people were unemployed, and the situation had never been seen before in Pakistan.

Mr Azhar further criticized the government's spending, stating that out of Rs20 thousand billion, it was easy to give only 20 billion rupees.